Million baht stolen in Pattaya gold shop robbery

By Pattaya Mail
0
238
A CCTV photo shows the thief during the daring armed robbery of the Aurora gold shop inside Lotus’s south Pattaya store.

A lone gunman stole more than a million baht in gold from a South Pattaya store.
Police arrived at the Aurora Gold and Jewelry inside the Lotus’s shopping mall Nov. 9 to find the suspect’s motorcycle helmet and two loose pieces of gold lying in the parking lot.

Inside the store, they found two empty trays where 34-baht-weight in gold, worth about 1.05 million baht, had been kept.



Employees said the thief came into the store, asked about some gold pieces and left. He returned shortly later, flashed what appeared to be a gun and handed over a note demanding gold.

He then escaped on a Honda Wave waiting outside.
Police are investigating.

Police found the suspect’s motorcycle helmet and two loose pieces of gold lying in the parking lot.



The armed robber makes a clean getaway as bystanders watch bewildered.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here