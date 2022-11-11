Million baht stolen in Pattaya gold shop robbery

A lone gunman stole more than a million baht in gold from a South Pattaya store.

Police arrived at the Aurora Gold and Jewelry inside the Lotus’s shopping mall Nov. 9 to find the suspect’s motorcycle helmet and two loose pieces of gold lying in the parking lot.

Inside the store, they found two empty trays where 34-baht-weight in gold, worth about 1.05 million baht, had been kept.







Employees said the thief came into the store, asked about some gold pieces and left. He returned shortly later, flashed what appeared to be a gun and handed over a note demanding gold.

He then escaped on a Honda Wave waiting outside.

Police are investigating.





































