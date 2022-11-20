Japanese premier discusses G7 meeting and tourism promotions for Thais

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has hosted a press conference to answer questions and provide information on Japan’s preparations for hosting the 2023 Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Tokyo.

The Japanese premier, who was among the foreign dignitaries attending the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok, said the upcoming meeting would provide G7 members with the opportunity to discuss pressing issues, particularly those pertaining to a joint dialogue on the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).







According to Kishida, the AOIP will promote peace, multilateral cooperation and a rule-of-law-based international order in the Indo-Pacific and East China Sea, in the interest of peace and prosperity throughout the region and the world.

Since Japan reopened to international tourism in October of last year, the Japanese prime minister took the opportunity to invite Thai and international tourists to once again visit his country. He added that Thailand, which has a number of world-class attractions and entertaining activities, will undoubtedly be among the nations attracting Japanese tourists, as has been the case for decades.







Kishida also announced Japan’s “Open the Treasure of Japan 2023” campaign to add direct flights between Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport and Kansai International Airport, helping to improve the aviation network between the two countries while providing Japan with an opportunity to celebrate the opening of the UNESCO-recognized world heritage site Himeji Castle. It will also provide an opportunity to showcase the nation’s traditional activities, such as Kabuki dance performances and the “Washoku” traditional Japanese cooking methods.

Kishida is scheduled to attend a seminar to discuss additional tourism promotions and strategies for attracting more Thai tourists to Japan. (NNT)

































