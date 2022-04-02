Thailand Amazing New Chapters Mega FAM Trip showcases Chiang Mai and Phuket

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has organized the ‘TAT/TG Amazing New Chapters Mega FAM Trip’ in which some 80 travel agents, media, and key opinion leaders (KOLs) from around Asia and the South Pacific are being introduced to new tourism products and services on offer in Chiang Mai and Phuket.



The trip takes place from 21 March to 2 April, 2022, with participants from Mongolia experiencing the fam trip’s programme in Phuket from 21-29 March. Meanwhile, participants from ASEAN – Cambodia, Lao PDR., Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines and Vietnam; East Asia – Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan; South Asia – Maldives, India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, and the South Pacific – Australia are on the programme in Bangkok and Chiang Mai from 28 March to 3 April.







Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and South Pacific, said, “This fam trip corresponds with the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters’ tourism campaign, which aims to show Thailand’s readiness to welcome back tourists. At the same time, with Thailand reinstating the TEST & GO entry scheme again since 1 February, TAT is taking this valuable opportunity to proactively stimulate key markets in Asia and the South Pacific and boost tourism to the kingdom.”

The ‘TAT/TG Amazing New Chapters Mega FAM Trip’ project is aimed in particular at the digital nomad, responsible tourism, and health and wellness market segments from Asia and the South Pacific.

The strategically planned fam trip programme will enable participants to update themselves on the multitude of tourism offerings in the destinations they visit, and thus better be able to sell Thailand in their home markets.

Participating travel agents will also have the opportunity to meet with over 40 Thai tourism operators for business negotiations and attend key Thai tourism briefings at a workshop and table-top sales event to be held in Chiang Mai on 1 April. Handmade souvenirs and other products from local manufacturers will also be on sale at the event to further promote tourism and generate income for the local community.











































