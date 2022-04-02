TV celebs donate Braille equipment to Pattaya School for the Blind

Channel 3 television personalities donated instructional media and equipment to the Pattaya Redemptorist School for the Blind.

Daraneenuch “Top” Photipiti and Pritsana “Pu” Klumpinit presented the braille printer costing 800,000 baht and five braille typewriters costing 35,000 baht to school Principal Samrit Chapirom April 1.

The braille printer is the key piece equipment at the blind school and gets regular use, as braille books wear out much faster than printed materials for sighted students. The school’s printer, however, was old and broken down.







































