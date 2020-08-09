Thailand ‘Alternative State Quarantine – ASQ’ hotels are safe

All Alternative State Quarantine facilities are safe and meet disease control standards, according to the Public Health Ministry.







Dr Thares Krasnairawiwong, director-general of the Health Service Support Department, said some people were concerned about safety at the hotels that functioned as Alternative State Quarantine facilities.

He said that the Public Health Ministry chose the hotels that completely met its safety standards which covered their isolated air-conditioning, restricted access to elevators, security cameras and dedicated zones to perfectly separate quarantined people from general people. Besides, foods are delivered to the rooms of quarantined people to prevent impacts on general guests and local communities.

Dr Thares assured that military and health personnel were closely supervising the accommodation of American soldiers who were in quarantine at three hotels. The quarantined soldiers were not allowed to leave their zone and were also subject to other disease control measures.

People could check the list of Alternative State Quarantine hotels at http://covid-center.hss.moph.go.th/ of the Health Service Support Department, he said. (TNA)











