Thailand allows struggling households and small businesses to delay electricity bill payments

Thailand’s Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that households and small businesses struggling to keep up with monthly electricity payments during the COVID-19 pandemic will be allowed to defer payments or request bill payment in installments.

The PEA said households and small businesses, whose electricity bills are overdue for over a month, are urged to contact their local PEA office to arrange a repayment scheme.







According to the PEA, payments for overdue bills can be made through the PEA Smart Plus application and counter services from August 16th, to help alleviate hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consumers are urged to phone PEA’s contact center at 1129 or visit their local PEA office for information. (NNT)



















