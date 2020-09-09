Yin-yang for Yim Yom turns positive for a weekend in Pattaya

Under normal circumstances, Yim Yom is Pattaya’s quietest beach. During the “new normal” it’s been absolutely silent.

So vendors on the slice of beach at the foot of Pratamnak Hill were almost giddy to see the return of sun worshippers and families over the holiday weekend.







Nid, a beach chair vendor, said she spends most weekdays by herself on the sand these days, but, thanks to the rescheduled Songkran holidays, her chairs were mostly full for a few days with Thai and expat tourists in town from Bangkok and nearby provinces. She said she hoped she made enough to cover her rent and food bills this month.

Please Support Pattaya Mail



