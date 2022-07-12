Thai stunt director held for ransom in Myanmar

The family of stunt coordinator Ramai “Dan” Moriphan sought police help as a Wa group in Myanmar held him for ransom.

The mother of MrRamai filed her written request for help with assistant national police chief Pol Lt Gen SurachateHakparn. She said her son had been held for ransom by a Wa group in Myanmar since early this year and the group demanded 400,000 baht in ransom.







She said that during the COVID-19 pandemic her son had left for Myanmar to raise a fund for movie production but he was later captured. She said she hoped her son was still safe.

A close friend of MrRamai said he was confident that the stunt coordinator had nothing to do with any narcotic issue. According to the close friend, two friends of MrRamai told him that they would bring him to a potential sponsor but actually the two friends were drug traffickers and owed a Wa group 24 million baht.



The friends told the Wa group that MrRamai took the 24-million-baht sum. The group detained him but later found out the truth. Then the group held him for the ransom instead.

Pol Lt Gen Surachate said he would investigate the issue and take further action right away. (TNA)

































