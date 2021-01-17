Thailand aims to control new COVID-19 wave in 2 months, promotes more tourism campaigns

Thai government will be rolling out more relief measures for people affected by the new wave of COVID-19, while being optimistic that the government will be able to contain the new spread in two months, said, Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow.







The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, addressed criticisms concerning the government’s new relief payout campaign saying that the government did not anticipate the current surge of cases lasting longer than two months, thus does not require this campaign to cover a longer duration.





The government’s latest payout campaign will offer eligible persons, mostly independent and informal workers, 3,500 baht per person per month relief money, which will be provided for two months.

Minister Supattanapong said more measures will be introduced once the situation de-escalates, mainly economic stimuli, while the government will continue to promote foreign investment in Thailand to resume once the crisis has passed.









He said the government will need to make more evaluations of proposals to extend the domestic consumption 50:50 subsidy campaign due to the increasing uncertainties, while hinting that new measures would likely be short-term ones to address the present situation.

On assistance to the tourism sector, the DPM said the extended We Travel Together tourism subsidy campaign is now going ahead, along with special financial offers to help tourism businesses maintain their fluidity.







We Travel Together is a campaign launched last year to promote domestic tourism, offering registered persons 40% or up to 3,000 baht subsidy for their hotel stay per night along with other benefits. The campaign has been extended with extra quotas until 30th April this year.

The DPM and Energy Minister said the government will be taking care of all public persons who report illegal activities via the government’s 1111 complaints hotline. (NNT)















