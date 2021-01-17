Thailand 18 year-olds and above will get first batch of COVID-19 vaccine

The subcommittee managing COVID-19 vaccination has decided that inoculation will focus on those over the age of 18, when the first batch arrives in February.









Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, department adviser Dr. Tawee Chotiwittayansunan and Head of the Chulalongkorn University Center for Excellence in Clinical Virology, Dr. Yong Poovorawan, said that a vaccination plan has been approved, a team to disseminate news and information will be formed, vaccination training will begin and teams to monitor inoculated individuals and collect data on the vaccine will be formed.





The body also decided that, in light of the limited information on COVID-19 vaccines, an academic study team should be established. All new bodies formed by the subcommittee are to meet urgently to conclude necessary developments by February.

Dr. Yong explained that the overall purpose of vaccination is to limit the severity of any infection, with some vaccinations which prevent infection entirely and others mitigate the more severe symptoms in the infected. He acknowledged that, due to the novelty of the virus, definitive information is limited, but assured the objective is to reduce infections and their severity. People under the age of 18 will not yet receive the vaccination, once it arrives, as testing on the age-group has yet to be conducted.







Those who are inoculated will be reviewed every four weeks and be provided with treatment for any side effects, in line with National Health Security Office protocols. If widespread severe reactions are detected, vaccination will be stopped immediately. The subcommittee reminded that vaccination is only one weapon against COVID-19 and personal precautions should continue.

Initial vaccination will take place on a voluntary basis, with registration to open once the relevant bodies have concluded the process. (NNT)













