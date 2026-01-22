Thailand advises travelers on seasonal national park closures

BANGKOK, Thailand – Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation is advising travelers on the current operational status of the country’s national park and forest park system. These periodic closures are essential for environmental sustainability, allowing for ecological recovery and ensuring visitor safety during the monsoon seasons.

Thailand is home to a diverse network of 156 national parks and 91 forest parks, which are managed across various geographical regions:

Northern Thailand: This region contains the highest density of parks, characterized by high mountain ranges, teak forests, and the country’s tallest peaks.

Southern Thailand: Split between the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, these parks feature world-class marine reserves, coral reefs, and dense tropical rainforests.







Central and Eastern Thailand: These areas offer a mix of coastal escapes, mangrove forests, and accessible highland waterfalls near the capital.

Northeastern Thailand: This region is famous for its sandstone plateaus, prehistoric sites, and unique seasonal flora.

Closure dates vary by location and are primarily determined by local weather patterns. During the rainy months, certain trails and marine sites are closed to prevent accidents caused by flash floods or rough seas. More importantly, these rest periods enable wildlife to thrive and vegetation to regenerate, undisturbed by the impact of tourism.

Closure dates are specific to each park and its respective Protected Areas Regional Office; tourists should verify the status of their destination in advance. Detailed status lists are available via https://shorturl.at/Y7Pwy.

Contact Information

National Park Office, Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation

Tel: +66 (0) 2562 0760-3 or +66 (0) 2561 0777 ext. 1743, 1744

Website: https://portal.dnp.go.th/p/nationalpark

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NationalPark.Interpretation (PRD)



































