Supamas orders reset of safe and creative media fund plans

BANGKOK, Thailand – Supamas Isarabhakdi, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister's Office and Chair of the Safe and Creative Media Development Fund Board, has presided over a board meeting to review and adjust the fund's operational and budget plans for fiscal year 2026. The session, held at the Office of the Permanent Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office, was also attended by Culture Minister Sabeeda Thaised and the full board of directors.







The meeting focused on aligning the fund’s activities with the budget allocated by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC). Adjustments were made to ensure that all planned projects are feasible within the available funding and that resources are used effectively.

Activities will be revised to maintain consistency with the fund’s core objectives while adapting to current and future media conditions. Each project will be clearly scoped, time-bound, and evaluated for its value and efficiency, ensuring that public funds deliver meaningful outcomes.

The board emphasized cost-effective implementation across all programs, a structured budget management approach, and measurable results. Projects will be assessed for both their impact and their alignment with policy directions.

With updated plans in place, the Safe and Creative Media Development Fund will continue to support the creation and promotion of media that is both responsible and innovative, while ensuring careful oversight of spending and operations. (NNT)




































