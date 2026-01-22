TAT pushes IMT-GT marine tourism cooperation at Thailand Boat Festival

PHUKET, Thailand – Following the successful staging of Thailand Boat Festival 2026 from 15–18 January at Phuket Boat Lagoon, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) reaffirmed support for advancing marine tourism development and strengthening regional cooperation across Southeast Asia, reinforcing Thailand’s role as a regional marine tourism hub.

Mr. Nat Kruthasoot, TAT Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business, said, “Thailand Boat Festival 2026 demonstrated the strength of Thailand’s marine tourism ecosystem and the importance of regional collaboration. TAT supports this platform because it brings industry leaders, policymakers, and operators together to strengthen connectivity, elevate tourism products, and drive sustainable growth. The event reflects our expectation that collaboration across the marine tourism sector will deliver high-quality experiences and long-term value for Thailand.”







The four-day international marine event served as a strategic platform uniting public and private stakeholders to accelerate collaborative development and expand high-potential niche markets, while showcasing world-class tourism products and services across yacht tourism, marinas, charter services, shore excursions, destinations, and supporting services. The programme also enabled structured exchanges among operators from Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia to shape a systematic roadmap for regional marine tourism development, with focus on connectivity, standards, and sustainable growth.

As part of the programme, TAT convened national tourism offices and organisations under the Indonesia–Malaysia–Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) framework, comprising Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Centre for Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (CIMT), to advance cross-border marine tourism cooperation and highlight seamless connectivity across the subregion.

The panel session “Unlocking Thailand’s Potential as a Leading Marine Tourism Destination in Southeast Asia” on 16 January established Thailand’s readiness to advance regional marine tourism through workforce development, high-quality products, and integrated cross-border connectivity. Ms. Wajanan Silpawornwiwat, TAT Executive Director of the Southern Region Department, underscored the Andaman Coast’s role as a strategic gateway linking cruise, yacht, and ferry travel with Indonesia and Malaysia, alongside the importance of skilled personnel development and community and environmental benefits.





Ms. Siwaphon Thamwapi, representing Thailand’s Department of Tourism, highlighted efforts to strengthen the marine tourism ecosystem through standards, workforce development, and quality assurance aligned with international best practices. Mr. Wattana Choksuvanich, Chairperson of the Thai Cruises Business Association, pointed to Phuket, Krabi, and Satun as key gateways enabling world-class yacht experiences linked with Langkawi, Penang, and Sabang under the IMT-GT framework.

Regional perspectives were shared during the panel “IMT-GT as a Dreamed Destination for Quality Yacht Experience” on 17 January, highlighting strategic readiness and opportunities to position the subregion as a cohesive marine tourism destination. Contributions from Mr. Amri Bukhairi Bakhtiar, CIMT; Mr. Saut F. Siagian, PT Pelabuhan Indonesia; Mr. Mohd Ashrul Ashraf Mohd Noor, Tourism Malaysia; and Mrs. Rungtip Bookkhuntod, TAT, reflected a shared commitment to coordinated development and competitive positioning across the subregion. (TAT)













































