Southern provinces on alert for flash floods and rough seas as monsoon intensifies

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued a warning for six southern provinces to monitor the risks of flash floods, forest runoff, inundation, landslides, and rough seas from June 3–8. The provinces are Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun, where authorities have been instructed to closely track weather and water conditions.







The warning follows forecasts of increased rainfall along the Andaman coast as a moderately strong southwest monsoon affects the Andaman Sea and the western coast of Southern Thailand. Assessments by the Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command, based on data from the Southern Meteorological Center (West Coast), indicate that some areas could experience heavy to very heavy rain, increasing the risk of flooding, flash floods, and landslides.

Sea conditions are also expected to worsen during the period. Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast at 2–3 meters, with heights exceeding 3 meters during thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea, waves are expected to reach around 3 meters, with higher levels in storm-affected areas. Coastal districts in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi are under close watch for rough seas and strong winds.



The DDPM has coordinated with provincial authorities and regional disaster prevention centers to prepare emergency personnel, response equipment, and temporary shelters. Officials have also been directed to maintain 24-hour surveillance in vulnerable areas and ensure adequate supplies of food, drinking water, and other necessities in the event of evacuations.

Tourists have been advised to refrain from swimming in dangerous sea conditions, while boat operators and mariners are urged to exercise caution at sea. The public can follow official advisories and monitor updates through the THA DISASTER ALERT application and the 24-hour Disaster Safety Hotline 1784. (NNT)

















































