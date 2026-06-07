Thailand advances landmark tunnel project to connect Gulf and Andaman coasts

SONGKHLA, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn visited Songkhla Province to oversee repairs to a flood-damaged bridge and review plans for the Baroi–Thung Tam Sao Tunnel Project, a key transport link intended to enhance connectivity between Songkhla and Satun provinces. The Deputy Prime Minister was accompanied by Deputy Minister of Transport Sanphet Bunyamanee, Ministry Advisor Satha Khaokham, and Secretary Ratchapong Chukaew. The delegation was welcomed by Songkhla Governor Ratthasart Chidchoo, along with provincial executives, regional parliament members, and local government leaders.







​The visit included an inspection of the Ban Khlong U-Taphao Bridge in Sadao District, which was damaged by severe flooding in November 2025. Temporary repairs and drainage improvements have ensured safe traffic flow. A budget proposal for fiscal year 2027 has been submitted to construct a permanent bridge and fully restore the route. The Deputy Prime Minister also received a briefing on the proposed Baroi–Thung Tam Sao Tunnel Project, which aims to connect transport networks between the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. This project would link Songkhla and Satun provinces, addressing a critical gap in the southern transport network.



​Upon completion, the tunnel is expected to reduce travel distances by about 50 kilometers and cut travel times by over 40 minutes. The route will also improve access to border checkpoints and major tourism destinations in Satun, such as Pak Bara Pier, Tammalang Pier, Tarutao National Marine Park, Mu Ko Phetra National Park, and Koh Lipe. The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that the project will move forward only after thorough feasibility and environmental impact assessments are completed. He noted that tunnel construction is being considered to minimize effects on forests and local ecosystems, ensuring a balance between infrastructure development and environmental conservation.

















































