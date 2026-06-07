The world is coming to Thailand as IMF–World Bank Meetings return to Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – Countdown to History — Thailand Hosts the 2026 IMF–World Bank Meetings.

This 12 -18 October, Thailand will host the 2026 IMF–World Bank Group Annual Meetings at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, welcoming over 15,000 finance ministers, central bank governors, economists, and global leaders from 191 countries.

What exactly is the IMF?

Founded in 1944, the International Monetary Fund is the world’s economic safety net. Think of it as a global financial doctor — monitoring economies, advising on policy, and stepping in to stabilize countries during financial crises. With 191 member nations, its decisions ripple across every corner of the world.







Why Bangkok?

Thailand is one of only a handful of countries ever chosen to host this prestigious gathering twice, the first time was back in 1991. This year’s theme, “Thailand’s New Horizons,” reflects a forward-looking vision: improving people’s quality of life and building a more resilient, sustainable economy for the future.

For Thais, this is more than just a conference. It’s a chance to show the world what this country is made of — world-class hospitality, vibrant culture, incredible cuisine, and the quiet confidence of a nation ready to lead on the global stage. And you don’t have to wait until October to be part of it. Head to Benjakitti Park (right in front of QSNCC) to catch the official countdown landmark — open daily from 4:30 AM to 10:00 PM, free entry. A great spot for a photo and a moment to feel part of something bigger. The world is coming to Thailand. Let’s welcome them. (PRD)

















































