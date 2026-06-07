Songkhla facility at heart of Thailand’s ambitious wellness economy drive

SONGKHLA, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Yodchanan Wongsawat led a delegation to the Southern Industrial Estate in Songkhla Province on June 7 to review commercial development and inspect a GMP-certified herbal extract facility for the medical and food industries. The delegation was welcomed by Songkhla Deputy Governor Jirawat Maneechot, agency executives, researchers, and community leaders. The Deputy Prime ​Minister stated that the government is committed to establishing southern Thailand as the country’s center for the wellness economy, encompassing medicine, food, agriculture, tourism, and marine resource conservation. Science, research, and innovation will drive improvements in product quality, value-added output, and the use of the region’s unique natural and cultural assets.







​He added that advancing the wellness economy requires ongoing collaboration among universities, research institutions, and medical professionals to establish credible, internationally recognized knowledge and standards, while improving the sustainable quality of life for local communities. Southern Thailand’s natural resources, tourism infrastructure, and higher education network position the region to support a high-value, knowledge-based economy. Professor Dr. Sompong Klaynongsruang, Director of the Science, Research and Innovation Fund Office, stated that the fund supports the application of knowledge, technology, and innovation to upgrade coastal fisheries, enhance local resources, and restore natural assets. These efforts generate income and strengthen communities through economic, social, and grassroots development.



Prince of Songkla University President Assistant Professor Dr. Niwat Keawpradub affirmed that the university is prepared to support the Ministry’s agenda through research and development, technology transfer, and private-sector community enterprises. Priority crops include herbs, rubber, and palm oil. The GMP extraction facility will serve as a central mechanism for elevating local raw materials to international medical and food-grade products and enabling micro, small, and medium enterprises to develop sustainable, export-standard herbal extract operations. (NNT)

















































