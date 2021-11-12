Thailand adjusts 20-year national water master plan

On Thursday (11 Nov) meeting of the Steering Subcommittee for the National Water Management Master Plan resolved to make adjustments to the 20-year National Water Master Plan, to increase local water storage areas which are expected to contribute to sustainable flood and drought mitigation.







The meeting went over reports of progress made since 2018, with respect to the 20-year master plan. Progress for developing or restoring 13 water deceleration areas exceeded 80%, and the same was true for projects to improve 4,675 village tap water systems. Progress in groundwater sources development to provide the farm sector with 118 million cubic meters of water has reached 64%. Progress in developing new water retention sites, water control structures, and water conveyance structures reached 34%.



Still, there were delays in some aspects of the master plan, such as improving the efficiency of water sources and the creation of urban flood prevention systems.

The meeting then endorsed adjusting the framework of the 20-year National Water Master Plan, on issues such as household water reserves, synergizing water source development with agri-mapping, and studies on climate change for the purpose of improving the master plan.







The meeting also followed up on Gen. Prawit’s previous mandates for the development of community-level water sources, improving the ‘water budget’ or balance of water entering and leaving a system, addressing floods and fetid water, and surveying areas to locate high-potential groundwater sources. (NNT)





























