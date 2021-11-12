Thailand to establish international medical cannabis research center

The Public Health Ministry has signed a memorandum of understanding with Rx Leaf World Medica on establishing an international medical cannabis research center.







Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the ministry has been promoting medical cannabis and its safe use. Cannabis can treat various diseases such as cancer, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis with muscle pain, and neuralgia.

Furthermore, the ministry plans to promote Thailand as a world-class cannabis production and development hub.





Meanwhile, Department of Medical Services director-general Somsak Akksilp said the center aims to bring together doctors, researchers, pharmacists, and cannabis experts from around the world to conduct research and develop world-class cannabis products.

In addition, Rx Leaf World Medica will provide expertise not only in cannabis production but also in solvent-free technology to extract cannabis for medical use. (NNT)





























