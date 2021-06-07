Thailand adds 5 herbal medicines to national list of essential medicinal herbs

The National Drug System Development Board has published a notification in the Royal Gazette stating that it has added five herbal medicines to Thailand’s National List of Essential Medicinal Herbs, in order to drive and promote the use of herbal medicines in the health service system.







The five medicines are Thamlai Phra Sumen, hemorrhoid relief pills, Andrographis paniculata extract pills that contain andrographolide not less than 4 per cent by weight (w/w), Andrographis paniculata extract and powdered Andrographis paniculata.

The board said the medicines from Andrographis paniculata herbs, such as Andrographis paniculata extract and powdered Andrographis paniculata, can be used to treat COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms.





Andrographis paniculata is widely cultivated in South and Southeast Asia. The whole plant, or its roots and leaves, have traditionally been used to treat bacterial infections and some other diseases. (NNT)



















