Foreign nationals in Thailand able to register for vaccination on this official website

- From February 28 to June 6, 2021, Thailand has already administered up to 4.2 million doses of vaccine to high risk groups of people including medical personnel, those with underlying condition and elderly
- Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha arrived at Bang Sue Grand Station to kick off the nationwide vaccination drive this morning
- Within 2 hours of its mass vaccination plan (10.00 a.m. -12.00 p.m.), Thailand has been able to vaccinated up to 143,000 people nationwide
- The Department of Disease Control has launched the website www.thailandintervac.com for foreign nationals to register for the vaccination (Available group: People aged 60 + years old, people living with any underlying diseases following; Severe Chronic Respiratory Diseases (CRDs), Coronary artery disease (CAD), Chronic kidney disease (CKD) (5th stage), Stroke, Cancer patients receiving chemotherapy, Diabetes, Obesity (weight > 100 kg or BMI > 35 kg/m²)
- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (new confirmed cases)