Thailand added 374 Covid-19 cases on Sunday

Bangkok – Thailand confirmed another 374 cases on Sunday making the accumulated COVID-19 infection figure exceed 12,000.







364 of today’s cases were local transmissions, 321 were identified by proactive searching, and another 43 were found within the normal health system. The other 10 cases were among arrivals from foreign countries. Sunday’s cases bring the total accumulated number of COVID-19 cases to 12,054. Fatalities remain at 70 with no recent deaths reported.





At the same time, 109 more patients have now recovered and were discharged from hospital yesterday, making the total number of recoveries 9,015.

Looking closely at the new outbreak, there have already been 7,817 cases in 61 provinces, while the latest province found with the viral infection is Phatthalung Province. Only 16 provinces are reported as uninfected.









According to the latest global report, 94.9 million people have already been infected with COVID-19. Two million and 30 thousand people have died of the disease.

Johns Hopkins University in the US, revealed that in the last six weeks, there were over 500,000 deaths in Europe and North America. The two continents’ daily fatality rate has also been relatively high for more than a month already. (NNT)













