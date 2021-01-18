Selected Samut Sakhon businesses allowed to open under strict safety measures

Samut Sakhon province has already eased measures to allow some businesses to operate, allowing the economy to function again. However, stringent screenings are still applied in all areas.







Beauty salons are allowed to open from 6 am to 9 pm in all districts. However, only hair cutting, dressing, and washing are allowed. Services that need sharp tools are still prohibited such as nail clipping, pedicures, and shaving. Each customer can only stay for two hours. No waiting by customers is allowed.





Restaurants and drink shops can also open except for shops in the Tha Sai, Mahachai, Krok Krak, Tha Chalom, Nadee, Bang Ya Phraek, Khok Kham, and Tha Chin subdistricts of Muang district.

Customers can have a meal at a restaurants between 6 am and 9 pm. After that, only take away food can be sold.

Other businesses including sports complexes, playgrounds, educational institutions, boxing gyms, internet cafes, fishing ponds, and cinemas are still closed. (NNT)















