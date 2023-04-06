Police units ordered to prepare for possible election campaign unrest throughout Thailand

National Police Chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas has directed police units throughout Thailand to prepare for possible unrest during the election campaign rallies leading up to the general election.

Acknowledging incidents that took place recently at MP registration stations, Pol Gen Damrongsak said these events have provided valuable insights for officers as they prepare for the larger campaign rallies that are anticipated in the coming weeks.







The police chief emphasized the importance of supporters and political activists abiding by the law and urged them to refrain from engaging in any illegal activities. He reiterated that police officers must remain impartial towards all political parties and candidates.







To ensure the safety of MP registration stations nationwide, Pol Gen Damrongsak said at least one officer will be assigned to each location.

The announcement came following an incident on March 1 when activists attended a rally that led to a confrontation with security forces. (NNT)















