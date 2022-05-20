‘THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2022’ taking place at IMPACT May 24-28

The Department of International Trade Promotion together with the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Koelnmesse Germany will host the THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2022 event from 24 May to 28 May. This event is open to everyone.

The THAIFEX-ANUGA event is the largest and most comprehensive international food and beverage trade show in Asia. It serves to be the connector and world-class trade platform for business operators in the food and beverage industry.



Mr. Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, Director-General of Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion, said because of the widespread COVID-19 pandemic last year, the organizers had to move the event online. However, this year the pandemic situation started to improve, and Thailand has been able to welcome more visitors. People will be able to visit this year’s show in person.







The exhibition will present services, technologies, as well as equipment relating to the food and beverage industry. It will feature special showcase zones for halal food, organic food, and top selected food products from various Thai provinces.

THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2022 will be taking place at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani between 24 May and 28 May. The Virtual Trade Show is happening at www.thaifex-vts.com.

Both events are expected to generate over 10 billion baht for the country and welcome 75,000 on-ground visitors and over 3,500 online visitors. (NNT)

































