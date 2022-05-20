Pattaya blind school holds merit making ceremony to raise funds

Pattaya Redemptorist School for the Blind invited people to make merit by donating money to the school to buy learning equipment.

The Redemptorist School for the Blind hosted a “Tod Pha Pa” – or monks robes-giving – ceremony May 19, to make merit and raise funds for that purpose.



School Director Chid Sukmoo noted that charitable donations to the school dried up over the past two years of the coronavirus pandemic and the facility is desperately short on funds to buy vital supplies for its classrooms and dormitory.

Those wanting to donate can transfer funds to the school’s Siam Commercial Bank. Name: “Boromrachakumaree Fund for the Blind (2536)” account number 669-2-10787-4. For more information contact 087 833 4198.









































