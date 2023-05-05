Thai workers at risk of obesity-related illnesses due to unhealthy lifestyles

A recent survey conducted by the Department of Health has revealed that 42.4% of working Thais aged 15 and over are at risk of developing non-communicable diseases due to unhealthy lifestyles. The survey, conducted from 2019-2020, showed that frequent consumption of fast food, insufficient exercise, and socializing in eateries were the leading causes of obesity among working Thais.

The survey found that the average body mass index (BMI) of males and females was 24.2 and 25.2, respectively, which is considered higher than normal. It also found that 37.8% of working Thai males and 46.4% of working females were considered overweight.







Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, Director-General of the Department of Health, noted that the survey results also showed that fewer Thai people ate fruits and vegetables, with only 78.8% consuming them compared to 74.1% in previous findings.

Dr Suwanchai attributed the rise in obesity among working Thais to their hectic work lives, which force them to consume unhealthy fast food. Socializing in eateries may help relieve stress but can lead to weight gain and increased risk of developing non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart, and kidney diseases.







To combat this, Dr Suwanchai recommended that working people exercise frequently, for an average of 30 minutes a day or 150 minutes per week, through jogging, fast walking, cycling, aerobics, or yoga exercises, as recommended by the World Health Organization. He also recommended that they sleep for 7-9 hours a night and regularly monitor their body weight and waist size. (NNT)















