‘Toyota Gazoo Racing Thailand Open 2023’ in Bangkok May 30 – June 4

The Badminton Association of Thailand has announced that the 2023 Toyota Gazoo Racing Thailand Open, a BWF World Tour Super 500 event offering a total prize of US$420,000 and serving as an Olympic qualifier for Paris 2024, will be held from May 30 to June 4 at the Indoor Stadium, Hua Mark.

According to the agencies, athletes from 31 countries, including some of the world’s top players, will participate in the event. Men’s singles tournament will feature Taiwan’s world No.6 Chou Tien-Chen, 2019 champion, China’s world No.11 Li Shifeng, and Japan’s world No.12 Kento Momota, a double world champion.







In the women’s category, the field will include South Korea’s world No.2 An Se-Young, the All-England Open winner, and China’s world No.3 Chen Yufei, the reigning Olympic champion, and 2019 tournament winner. Also, Spain’s three-time world champion Carolina Marin, the Rio Olympics gold medallist, will participate.







The Thai contingent will be led by singles stars Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Ratchanok Intanon, Pornpawee Chochuwong, and Busanan Ongbamrungphan. Mixed doubles duo Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai, and women’s doubles pairs, Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai and Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard, will also take part in the tournament.

Qualifying rounds will begin on May 30, and the first round of action will take place on May 31. The event will be broadcasted live on TrueVisions and the BWF TV Youtube channel from June 1-4. (NNT)















