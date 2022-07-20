Thai women warned against forced prostitution at spa and massage parlors in UAE

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin warned Thai women not to be lured into forced prostitution by bogus job brokers who pretended to offer them spa jobs in the United Arab Emirates.

The minister said that there were many advertisements on Facebook inviting women to spa massage, marketing, personnel management and gambling website administration jobs in the UAE. Such advertisements offered high returns and payment for air fares and tourist and visit visas, he said.







When victims arrived at the destination, they would be picked up at its airport and ordered to sign debt agreements and leave their passports to prevent their escape. They would be then brought to do other jobs such as prostitution at massage parlors, Mr Suchart said.

Such advertisements led victims to illegal jobs and many Thai women became victims of forced prostitution and were assaulted.



Job seekers should find information about the countries where they planned to work to avoid being victims, at www.doe.go.th and www.doe.go.th/overseas or at local employment offices, the minister said. (TNA)

































