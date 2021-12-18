Thai virologist recommends mixing and matching COVID vaccines

Thailand’s top virologist says there is scientific evidence proving the effectiveness of combining COVID-19 vaccines. He added that this evidence is due to be published in international medical journals.

Dr. Yong Poovorawan said he was worried that Thais were spending too much time debating the issue while the rest of the world was implementing policy and setting standards.







He further cited a paper recently published by the World Health Organization on “Interim Recommendations for heterologous COVID-19 vaccine schedules,” which recommends mixing vaccines such as the inactivated viral vector or mRNA combinations used in Thailand.

The WHO also recommends nations adjust their vaccine rollouts based on the availability of vaccines.(NNT)



























