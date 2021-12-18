Thai police rescue 364 victims of human trafficking in 2021

According to Police General SuwatJangyodsuk, Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, 364 victims of human trafficking have been rescued since the start of 2021.

Police General Suwat said most of the victims were rescued from Cambodia, meanwhile, several suspects, both Thais and foreigners, have been arrested during raids.







The biggest raid was in November when the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Task Force rescued more than 300 Thais from working like slaves for scammers in Phnom Penh. 9 Thais and 20 Chinese nationals were arrested during the operation.

Suwat added that the police will help all human-trafficking victims regardless of whether they entered their destination countries legally or not.



He suggested people who are looking for jobs overseas carefully check the background of potential employers and be aware of jobs that promise huge wages. Human-trafficking cases can be reported via the 1599 hotline or through https://www.facebook.com/antihumantraffickingpolice. (NNT)



























