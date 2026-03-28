Thai Transport Ministry rolls out fuel subsidies and fare freeze to ease cost pressures

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has announced proactive measures to support transport operators and the public in response to rising fuel costs and to address the economic impact of the global energy crisis.

The first measure provides targeted fuel subsidies for trucks, public buses, minibuses (Songthaew), and delivery riders, including motorcycle taxis. The government will offer discounts of 4 to 6 Baht per liter, as well as daily and monthly assistance credits tailored to each vehicle category, from April 1 to April 30, 2026.

The Deputy Prime Minister has also directed the Department of Land Transport to freeze all public transport fares at current levels for as long as possible. This policy is intended to protect citizens from sudden increases in living costs.

The third measure aims to ensure supply stability by adjusting legal oil reserve requirements to prevent shortages. The Ministry will also introduce “B20 Diesel” for the transport sector at a subsidized rate, approximately 5 Baht per liter lower than the standard diesel rate.

The Ministry of Transport has established a dedicated “War Room” to continuously monitor fuel price fluctuations. The Deputy Prime Minister warned operators against raising fares illegally. Citizens who encounter price gouging or unfair practices are encouraged to report incidents to the Department of Land Transport’s 24-hour hotline at 1584. (NNT)



































