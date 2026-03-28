Thai PM acknowledges fuel price strain as government adjusts response to global oil shock

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul has addressed issues regarding the government’s fuel price management during the early stages of the Middle East conflict and reaffirmed his commitment to easing the impact on living costs.

​The Prime Minister stated at the Meet the Press forum, “One Month of Global Crisis: Thailand’s Response Plan in a Changing World,” that the conflict has now entered its first month, with countries worldwide facing similar energy security challenges. He noted that global oil prices have risen sharply, leading some countries to experience shortages and implement energy-saving measures. While initial negotiations have begun, no clear positive signals have emerged, and the situation remains uncertain, requiring ongoing policy adjustments.

​The Prime Minister expressed regret for the disruptions caused by fuel price management decisions. He explained that during the first 15 days of the conflict, the government aimed to stabilize prices to prevent immediate hardship, expecting the situation to be brief. As conditions have changed, the government has adjusted its approach on a daily basis.

Anutin emphasized that current measures aim to cushion the impact on the public, especially vulnerable groups such as low-income households, farmers, and those in transport, fisheries, and industry. The goal is to manage expenses and living costs as effectively as possible.

​The Prime Minister also assured that fuel supplies remain sufficient to meet domestic demand. (NNT)



































