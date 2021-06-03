Thai train services still run short until end of July

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has extended the suspension of 121 long and short train services, until the COVID-19 situation is resolved.

SRT Governor Nirut Maneephan said the decision was in line with the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration’s (CCSA) decision to ask people to avoid or delay their travel plans and extend the state of emergency until July 31st, in a bid to contain the virus.







He said, however, that 115 long and short train services are still available, adding that SRT has also implemented measures to contain the spread of COVID-1, to build confidence among passengers throughout the journey.

The governor said people who have already bought tickets for the suspended train services can request a full refund at train stations nationwide. (NNT)



















