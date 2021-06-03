Pattaya gambling den raided, 23 arrested

A police raid netted 23 people “merrily gambling to their hearts’ delight” at a gambling den hidden inside a Nong Plalai housing estate.

Chonburi and Banglamung police arrested 18 women and five men in the June 1 raid and confiscated two decks of cards, 10,020 baht in cash, two white folding tables, one tablecloth and 17 identification chips.







Police said that the gamblers came from nearby communities as well as other provinces. The organizers sent out secret messages to their clients informing them of the date, time and place.

The suspects were charged with illegal gambling and breaking the emergency law forbidding gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



























