Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine Dept. to treat ‘Long Covid’ patients

A campaign to provide treatment to people suffering from the post-Covid-19 syndrome, or “Long Covid,” has been initiated by the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DoTTAM).

A mobile unit was launched in Lampang province on Wednesday to offer assistance to Long Covid patients using Thai traditional herbs. The treatment will be provided to the public free of charge.







According to the department’s director-general Dr. Thiti Sawaengtham, at least 400,000 people in the country are experiencing post-Covid-19 syndrome which could happen after a patient has been cured of the virus after one month. Patients will experience symptoms such as stress, fatigue, insomnia, appetite loss, coughing despite the fact that their lungs have already recovered from the virus, with these conditions remaining up to six months.



Dr. Thiti said that herbal and modern treatments can help cure these problems. Many herbal formulas exist that are useful in alleviating these symptoms, such as medicine using cannabis oil as a foundation ingredient, which can counteract sleepiness and loss of appetite. He advised patients to see traditional and alternative medicine specialists because some herbal treatments require a prescription, and patients may exhibit a combination of symptoms that require a diagnosis.







The director-general urged Long Covid patients to contact nearby DoTTAM clinics or public hospitals for treatment. The department also offers an online consultant service via Line application and provides medicine delivery for patients as well. (NNT)



























