Private sector in North Thailand calls for resumption of ‘Test & Go’ entry pathway for tourists

Businesses in the Northern Region are calling on the government to resume the Test & Go entry scheme for international visitors to provide tourism and hospitality businesses in the North with much-needed revenue before the current high season ends.







Mr. Sanan Angubolkul, Thai Chamber of Commerce chairman and chairman of the Board of Trade of Thailand, held a meeting with Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn, Chiang Mai Governor Prachon Pratsakul, and representatives from tourism associations and businesses in the Northern Region to discuss the revival of the tourism scene. Most participants at the meeting proposed a resumption of the Test & Go entry scheme for international tourists, reasoning that the COVID-19 situation at present is not as severe as during last year’s major wave. They said the Test & Go scheme could be adjusted to better suit present circumstances and this should be quickly implemented while the high season in the North lasts. Those at the meeting said an influx of tourists would raise money circulation in the local economy and enable jobs to be retained, adding that 5-6 million tourists could be had in 2022 if Test & Go is re-implemented.



The meeting also discussed the monitoring of foreign business activities in the North, where illicit travel businesses and guides operate. Tourism platforms that did not pay taxes appropriately were also discussed.

Thai Chamber of Commerce representatives said importance needs to be given to all dimensions of economic revival although each sector has not been affected equally, noting that the tourism sector has been generating 15-20% of the country's GDP before the pandemic. (NNT)


































