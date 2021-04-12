Thai Navy sets up field hospitals in Chonburi and Chanthaburi as third wave looms

The Royal Thai Navy has established a 320-bed field hospital at Air and Coastal Defense Command in the Sattahip district of Chonburi province.







The field hospital aims to help treat Covid-19 infected persons whose numbers have been increasing after the third wave of the outbreak was reported at entertainment venues in Bangkok and other provinces.



So far this year, the Navy has set up 3 field hospitals in Chonburi and Chanthaburi provinces, following the policy of the commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Navy.














