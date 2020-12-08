Thai tourism group threatens to sue people who brought Covid-19 into the country

Thai Tourism Federation Northern region plans to sue the illegal returnees who brought in COVID-19 as well as their accomplices for damaging tourism.

Kitti Tisakul, chief adviser to the federation, said tourism-related operators including hoteliers, restaurateurs and car rental operators in the region would take the legal action.







The operators would conclude the combined damage which was estimated at about 20 million baht from Nov 29 to Dec 7. The lawsuit would initially target the people who crossed the border for work in Tachileik border town of Myanmar where they contracted the novel coronavirus, later sneaked back, dodged quarantine and visited places in the country irresponsibly.









Affected operators would also take legal action against the accomplices who illegally brought COVID-infected Thai women from Tachileik back to Thai soil, Mr Kitti said.







