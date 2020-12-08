Thai at-risk airline passengers urged to enter 14-day self-quarantine

Six more people who returned from Tachilek were confirmed with COVID-19 in Chiang Rai province, raising the number of COVID-19 cases related to the border town of Myanmar to 38.







Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, general communicable diseases director of the Disease Control Department, said all the six new cases, which had not yet been included in the daily update by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, were women who increased the number of COVID-19 cases from Tachilek in Chiang Rai to 26.





Such cases did not rise in other provinces: five in Chiang Mai, three in Bangkok and one each in Phayao, Phichit, Sing Buri and Ratchaburi.

Two of the 38 Tachilek-related cases were locally infected for being in close contact with other cases and 20 of the 38 were detected in local quarantine facilities.









Dr Sophon said health officials were looking for at-risk people who included passengers of four flights: Nok Air’s DD8717 at 1.40pm on Nov 28, Thai Lion Air’s SL533 at 10.40am on Nov 29, Thai Smile’s WE137 at 8.30pm on Nov 29, and Thai Lion Air’s SL545 at 7.15pm on Nov 30.

He advised the passengers observe their health conditions for 14 days and contact local health officials.

Dr Sophon said COVID-19 was transmitted easily at 1G1 Hotel in Tachilek because it was air-conditioned and most people did not wear face masks inside the place. Hundreds of Thai people worked there, he said. (TNA)







