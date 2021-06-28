Thai tour bus operators complain domestic stimulus package helps only air-travel businesses

Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry is considering the termination of the ‘Tour Teaw Thai’ domestic stimulus package, if it cannot distribute the benefits to the majority of people equally.

Minister Phlipat Ratchakitprakarn said the ministry is planning to hold a meeting with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to ensure the stimulus measure will benefit a wide range of operators, to help mitigate the economic impacts of COVID-19.







He said there is a chance that the scheme will be terminated if only certain groups take advantage of it. This stimulus scheme is designed to provide a subsidy of 40% on tour packages, priced up to 5,000 baht, to a million local tourists.



Last week, the Thai Transportation Operators Association met with the Tourism and Sports Ministry, calling for assistance to help operators prepare for the country’s reopening. The association explained that tour bus operators do not stand to benefit much from the scheme, as many local travelers may opt to travel by air. (NNT)



















