Phuket keeps tracks of tourists on yachts

Thailand’s Marine Department launched measures on Phuket on Sunday to screen travelers arriving and departing by water, from July 1, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Deputy Transport Minister Athirath Rattanaseth said officials have been instructed to be stricter than usual in the performance of their duties, to ensure safety and gain confidence among travelers.







According to the measures, Ao Chalong, Rassada and Ao Po piers will be checkpoints for screening arrivals and departures on water. Foreign travelers can leave Phuket by yacht at Yacht Haven Marina, Ao Po Grand Marina, Phuket, Royal Phuket Marina and Marina Ao Chalong, but they must inform the officials at least six hours before leaving.



Foreign travelers must comply with COVID-19 prevention measures, use a tracking application on their smartphones and vessels (if any) and contact officials before arrival and departure. Thai nationals and foreign expats must have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines or one AstraZeneca dose at least 15 days before travel, or must have recovered from COVID-19 at least 90 days before travel, or have tested negative not more than seven days before departure. Also, they must use a tracking application. (NNT)



















