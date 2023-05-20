Thai snooker star falls victim to phone scam, losing 3.2 million baht

Snooker Star Wattana Phu-Ob-Orm has lost 3.2 million baht to a call center gang after he took home a gold medal in the double snooker competition at the SEA Games in Cambodia.

Former World No.3 Wattana also known as Tong Sitchoi said he received calls on May 16. The caller posing as a policeman claimed that Wattana was allegedly involved in drug trafficking and money laundering after he was implicated by a drug kingpin arrested two weeks ago.







The scammer told him to transfer his money to facilitate the police investigation into his money trail and to prove his innocence. He saw the police ID card of the caller through a video call and was threatened he would get a one- year and six- month sentence in jail if he refused to cooperate.

He transferred the money many times in two hours while practicing for another competition until his friend found out he was being duped into transferring the money to the scammer.

Wattana filed a complaint at the Wang Thong Lang police station. (TNA)





















