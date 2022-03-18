Thai AirAsia projects 90% load factor during Songkran festival in April

Thai AirAsia will fly on 18 routes to seven countries in Southeast Asia and South Asia next month as COVID-19 situations are improving.

Its chief executive Santisuk Klonghchaiya said that in April and May Thai AirAsia would operate flights to Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia, India and the Maldives as COVID-19 situations were improving, more people were vaccinated against COVID-19 and oil prices tended to be stable due to positive progress in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.



Besides, he said, the liquidity of the airline increased and many countries were lifting quarantine on visitors in accordance with the Test & Go entry scheme of Thailand.

The airline also planned to operate flights to Hong Kong, Macau, southern China and Okinawa, depending on their opening policies. Mr Santisuk expected the airline would see a load factor of more than 60% on its international flights in the fourth quarter of this year.







For domestic flights, he predicted the load factor of 90% on all routes during the Songkran festival and 100% by the end of this year.

Thai AirAsia could introduce more inter-city routes, Mr Santisuk said. He admitted that the airline was interested in Betong district of Yala but said its airport could not serve big airplanes including A320 aircraft. (TNA)































