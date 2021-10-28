Thai superstar ‘Lisa’ will not perform at Phuket Countdown after all

Thai-born superstar Lisa of Blackpink will not be performing at Thailand’s 2022 New Year extravaganza, YG Entertainment announced in a statement Thursday afternoon.

The statement clarifying that Lalisa Manoban, aka Lisa, will not be attending a New Year’s party in downtown Phuket at the Thai government’s invitation.







The statement reads, “According to the news that Lisa Lalisa Manoban has confirmed to join the Countdown Event in Thailand, we are very grateful for such a proposal to appear, but unfortunately Lisa will not be able to attend the event. We hope that there should not be any confusion. Thank you.”





The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced earlier that it would invite world-renowned artists such as K-pop singer Lisa and Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli to perform at Phuket’s countdown celebration event this year. The move was aimed at promoting the province as a world-class destination as well as to mark the country’s grand reopening.

As for Andrea Bocelli, there hasn’t been any official confirmation yet. (NNT)





























