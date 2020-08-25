Thai students can voice viewpoints with their school committees

Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan said students were welcomed to express their opinions through their organizations and school committees until Sept 15.







In response to students’ demonstrations, the minister said expression was individuals’ right but any opinions that caused division should be reviewed.

Mr Nataphol said that he issued an urgent order to organizations supervising schools and set the deadline on Sept 15 for students to voice their standpoints and proposed solutions. He promised to consider them.

“The Education Ministry assigned school directors to gather opinions through their school committees and students’ councils. Opinions of majority students will be prioritized. Practical opinions will be chosen. Impractical ones will be raised for discussions with students. It is two-way communications. We listen and then explain to students,” Mr Nataphol said.

He denied the report that some schools cancelled scholarships for demonstrating students. He said that the management of some schools conducted activities to create understanding with students. (TNA)











