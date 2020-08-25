Thai exports in July fall 11.37% year-on-year

Thai exports contracted 11.37 percent in July due to the COVID-19 pandemic but there are signs for gradual improvements, the Ministry of Commerce reports.







Pimchanok Vonkorpon, Director-General of the Ministry’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office, said that although the contraction continued but the Ministry believed the worst slump was over.

The July’s exports contracted 11.37% year-on-year to US$18.8 billion. Exports for the first seven months dropped 7.72% to $133 billion, according to Pimchanok.

In the meantime, imports went down 23.68% to $15.5 billion, compared to the same month last year. The trade surplus stood at $14 billion.

The ministry was more optimistic about trade prospects, said Pimchanok, projecting 2020 exports to decrease 7-8 percent, much better than previous forecasts.

The value of exports to major trading partners contracted at a lower rate, she said. (TNA)











