Thai singer ‘Lisa’ lauded for winning best K-Pop in MTV Video Music Awards

The Thai government praised Thai singer Lalisa ‘Lisa’ Manoban for becoming the first best female solo K-Pop artist to win the ‘Best K-Pop’ award in the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) event.

Acting government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said that Lisa from the Blackpink girl group won the Best K-Pop Video Award from the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, for her Lalisa solo album.







Lisa was the first female K-Pop artist who received the award from MTV Video Music Awards. The government congratulated Lisa for her success which brought pride to her fans in Thailand and elsewhere worldwide, Mr Anucha said.

Lisa did the Thai greeting gesture of ‘Wai’ and expressed her gratitude in Thai while accepting the award. She was a good example of the young Thais who preserved the Thai identity, said Mr Anucha who is also a deputy secretary-general to the prime minister. (TNA)









































