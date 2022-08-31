Cobra under the hood freaks out woman, hopes to win lottery

Cobras and other exotic wild animals are known to slither and crawl out of their natural jungle habitats to find food and refuge amongst humans in their homes and quite often in their vehicles parked outside their dwellings.

So much so that special units are setup in practically every community in Thailand specializing in animal SCR (Search, Capture & Release) operations.

One such unit, the Trikhunnatham Foundation in Chonburi was contacted on Aug. 30 by a panic-stricken woman when she found a huge cobra slithering on the hood of her car and then within seconds disappeared into the engine compartment.







The snake catchers had a hard time locating the reptile as it hid itself quite well. They had to dismantle many parts of the car looking for it. Four hours later the over 1 meter cobra was found and cautiously removed by the snake experts.

Saran Phetploy, 23, one of the volunteers said that the cobra is a very poisonous species of snake. He warned that if anyone happened to encounter one, not to get close to it or try to catch it themselves. He advised people to report the incident to the rescue teams in their area who would send specialists to do the job.







Surin Chitsong, 43, the owner of the car said that her dogs were barking wildly so she went to see what the commotion was about. When she saw the cobra on her car with its head raised and hood flared, she freaked out, screaming at the top of her voice she ran for help. Feeling safe after the terrifying ordeal, she smiled and said, “This might be a good omen, I think I will buy a lottery ticket for the September 1 drawing. Snakes bring good luck, so I hope I will win a big prize.”



































