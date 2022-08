Park workers found a rocket-propelled grenade while cutting grass at the Pattaya’s Mabprachan Reservoir.

Workers notified police Aug. 30 after finding the rusted bomb in the woods next to the parking lot, which was believed to be an RPG. Police called in the navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team.

The bomb squad roped off the area and safely disposed of the grenade. No one was injured.